North Bellmore must cut budget proposal

Newsday readers respond to topics.

Voters cast ballots last week on the North

Voters cast ballots last week on the North Bellmore school district budget. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Readers
Rejection of the North Bellmore school budget on Tuesday was a relief to our taxpayers’ pocketbooks [“2 districts mull options,” News, May 17].

It is clear that piercing the tax cap is not acceptable. When will district personnel understand that we homeowners do not have unlimited funds to accommodate a 3.45 percent tax increase?

In addition, listing three separate transportation options was ridiculous. The transportation issue should never have been raised.

Go back to your budget and cut the fat. Bring us a new budget we can support and pay for without having to choose to pay our taxes over eating.

Debra Gerrity, North Bellmore

