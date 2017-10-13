The debate about the worth of college rankings conducted by magazines has gone on for decades but, as stated in recent Newsday coverage, they are used by students and families to decide the best fit [“How colleges on LI rank,” News, Sept. 12].

This fact is why it gave me great concern to see that SUNY Old Westbury was mentioned only in passing in Newsday’s coverage of rankings by U.S. News & World Report. While other local campuses were recognized for multiple rankings achieved, left out of Newsday’s coverage was the second-place ranking Old Westbury earned among “regional universities in the North” for the ethnic diversity of its student body.

Since its founding more than 50 years ago, SUNY Old Westbury has been dedicated to embracing the diversity and complexity of the world around it while preparing students to succeed in their lives and careers.

Old Westbury students learn as part of a student body in which each person’s culture, religion, ethnicity and more contribute to the discussions in classrooms. Engagement in this community gives our students a unique experience, where they gain confidence in their ability to question, speak, understand and engage in the world. Here, sharing differing points of view leads to learning, not confrontation.

As the newspaper of record for Long Island, I urge Newsday to look beyond the obvious to see the greater whole.

Calvin O. Butts III, Old Westbury

Editor’s note: The writer is president of SUNY Old Westbury.