TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Redistricting and minorities, fake vax cards and vaccination rate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the surge in counterfeit vaccination cards in August. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Newsday Readers
Print

Minorities face taxing without representation?

If minorities don’t get six districts, that will be a clear case of taxing without representation ["Bellone vetoes redistricting map," News, Jan. 27]. Minorities have nothing to do with Democrat or Republican districts. If minorities get representation in six districts, it will lead to Democrats and Republicans taking minorities seriously. Both parties would have to fight for our districts to gain majorities.

By not having proper districts, both can take us less seriously, likely leading to another decade of lack of representation and resources, plus more crime, arrests, unemployment, and low owner-occupancy rates, more town dumps in minority neighborhoods, and bad roads.

It will just feed into the cycle of negativity. Minorities need proper representation now or we are doomed for another 10 years.

Kabir Javaid, East Setauket

Prosecute buyers of fake vax cards, too

I am struck that there is no mention of prosecuting buyers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards ["Third arrest amid accusations of virus vaccination card fraud," News, Feb. 2]. It appears that the accused nurses filed the buyers’ relevant personal information with the New York State Immunization Information System, suggesting that those complicit in buying the cards can be identified. Yes, the nurses, if found guilty, should go to jail. But the thousands of fake card buyers should not get off scot-free, and the cards should be taken out of circulation.

Charles Comer, Port Washington

Putting a jab into raising vax rates

To increase vaccination rates, stop showing endless public service announcements picturing needles penetrating arms. They make immunization look painful and worse than it is. Show a person smiling and saying, "I’ve been vaccinated, and I feel good about keeping my family and myself safe."

Tom Ferretti, South Beach

By Newsday Readers

Columns

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the ABC
Filler: Whoopi was wrong, but not hateful
Podcaster Joe Rogan has has repeatedly questioned the
How do you solve a problem like Joe Rogan?
Thanks to an extraordinary lack of inventory, homes
Marshall: LI housing another house of cards?
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, has formally
Dobie: A quiet voice defies the cacophony
NYC Mayor Eric Adams said NYPD officers should
Janison: Residency rules hit home in odd ways
Russian armored vehicles move along a highway in
Young: Deciphering Russian aggression
Didn’t find what you were looking for?