Minorities face taxing without representation?

If minorities don’t get six districts, that will be a clear case of taxing without representation ["Bellone vetoes redistricting map," News, Jan. 27]. Minorities have nothing to do with Democrat or Republican districts. If minorities get representation in six districts, it will lead to Democrats and Republicans taking minorities seriously. Both parties would have to fight for our districts to gain majorities.

By not having proper districts, both can take us less seriously, likely leading to another decade of lack of representation and resources, plus more crime, arrests, unemployment, and low owner-occupancy rates, more town dumps in minority neighborhoods, and bad roads.

It will just feed into the cycle of negativity. Minorities need proper representation now or we are doomed for another 10 years.

Kabir Javaid, East Setauket

Prosecute buyers of fake vax cards, too

I am struck that there is no mention of prosecuting buyers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards ["Third arrest amid accusations of virus vaccination card fraud," News, Feb. 2]. It appears that the accused nurses filed the buyers’ relevant personal information with the New York State Immunization Information System, suggesting that those complicit in buying the cards can be identified. Yes, the nurses, if found guilty, should go to jail. But the thousands of fake card buyers should not get off scot-free, and the cards should be taken out of circulation.

Charles Comer, Port Washington

Putting a jab into raising vax rates

To increase vaccination rates, stop showing endless public service announcements picturing needles penetrating arms. They make immunization look painful and worse than it is. Show a person smiling and saying, "I’ve been vaccinated, and I feel good about keeping my family and myself safe."

Tom Ferretti, South Beach