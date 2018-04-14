TODAY'S PAPER
Offer a tax break to aid school security

School districts could use property tax breaks to

School districts could use property tax breaks to entice retired law enforcement and military personnel to volunteer to guard schools, a Newsday writer writes.

By Newsday Readers
In the past, when some local fire departments had recruiting troubles, a property tax break was created to entice more volunteers to participate.

Using the same concept, if the towns created a tax benefit, retired law enforcement and military personnel could volunteer at local schools to provide safety and security for students and staff at no additional cost [“Keeping the impetus to fight gun violence,” News, April 8].

I believe school districts would attract many men and women to serve if this plan were implemented.

Richard Albanese, West Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is retired from law enforcement.

