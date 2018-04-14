In the past, when some local fire departments had recruiting troubles, a property tax break was created to entice more volunteers to participate.

Using the same concept, if the towns created a tax benefit, retired law enforcement and military personnel could volunteer at local schools to provide safety and security for students and staff at no additional cost [“Keeping the impetus to fight gun violence,” News, April 8].

I believe school districts would attract many men and women to serve if this plan were implemented.

Richard Albanese, West Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is retired from law enforcement.