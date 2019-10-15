Letter: Pros and cons of new gas pipeline

I’m all for clean energy, and we should encourage it as much as possible, but progress doesn’t always come at the pace that you’d like, which is why natural gas is termed a transition fuel. It’s not 100% clean, but certainly cleaner than oil. A new gas pipeline from New Jersey to Long Island would allow us to make that transition; no new pipeline would force many to continue burning oil because of a lack of alternatives.

Now Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is ordering National Grid to commit to supplying natural gas in the long term to 1,100 customers who were denied it, although the company cites “very real gas supply constraints in the Northeast” [“Cuomo directs utility: Turn on the gas,” News, Oct. 12]. This is far too much stupidity for a political gain.

Doug Augenthaler,

Glen Head

The Oct. 2 letter to the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation by Long Island’s six Democratic state senators smacked of National Grid talking points.

The very premise of their letter — that the proposed Williams gas pipeline should be authorized as an emergency — seeks to throw aside the very environmental laws that have protected New Yorkers from corporate abuse for decades. The senators don’t deny the possible water-quality violations that have caused the DEC to reject the pipeline application. They apparently just want them ignored.

An emergency is a serious matter, and whether one exists should be decided by appropriate state agencies after a thorough investigation, not by six legislators who simply declare it exists in a letter.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia James have both opened investigations into the utility’s claims of gas shortages. The pipeline would generate substantial and predictable profits for the utilities and the Williams Corp.

Instead of being suspicious of such motivations and supporting investigations into National Grid’s moratorium and the harm it is causing customers, the senators have bought into National Grid’s talking points. Why have these senators echoed National Grid’s propaganda without questioning the utility’s position?

Guy Jacob,

Elmont

Editor’s note: The writer is conservation chairman of the Nassau Hiking & Outdoor Club.

Friends can help new moms get care

Singer Alanis Morissette had the foresight to prepare for a recurrence of postpartum depression following the birth of her third child [“Postpartum blues for Morissette,” Flash!, Oct. 8]. Sadly, this is not the case for most new moms who experience depression.

It is important to understand that baby blues represents mild ups and downs and stress that new moms might experience for a few weeks after giving birth. Postpartum depression is the result of factors that can include the shifting of reproductive hormones following delivery, sleep deprivation, poor nutrition, isolation, inadequate partner support, poverty and health issues of mom or baby.

Most women with postpartum depression are very hard on themselves, suffer in silence and harbor feelings of shame. This can spiral into hopelessness and a belief that things will never get better.

The good news, according to Sonia Murdoch, co-founder of the Postpartum Resource Center of New York, is that others can help. How? Just ask the question! Ask a new mother how she is doing — a first step toward eliminating the hopelessness that a new mom might be feeling. Ask the question.

Andrew Malekoff,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is executive director of North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, which operates the Diane Goldberg Maternal Depression program in Manhasset.

Make choices about internet interactions

Columnist Cathy Young raised the question of whether speech on the internet should be restricted [“Curb ugliness on the web. But how?,” Opinion, Oct. 8].

When an individual is compelled to enter the arena of social media, that person should understand that exposure to verbal carnage could happen. Many will stay to spar and throw daggers of insults. Others stay for the thrill of reading or listening to irate verbal jousting.

Free speech is not killing us. Instead, free will can. People have the freedom to act decently or walk away from the indecent. Decisions are a matter of choice.

Peter Scott,

Nissequogue