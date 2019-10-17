I congratulate Newsday for providing comments from both sides of the impeachment issue [“Is an impeachment inquiry warranted?,” News, Oct. 15].

Rep. Kathleen Rice seemed to duck your question about whether she was OK with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s inquiry without a House vote, saying she applauds the gathering of details before a vote.

Then there was her discounting of questions about former Vice President Joe Biden. “Forget about the Biden stuff — true or not doesn’t matter even though there’s no evidence that it is true,” she told Newsday. So Biden gets a pass from Rice.

The real question is, did President Donald Trump ask for help from a foreign government to help his 2020 chances or did he ask the president of Ukraine to find out whether Biden improperly got that country to fire a prosecutor and shut down an investigation of a company that employed Biden’s son?

James Laurita,

Commack

Rep. Peter King said he doesn’t believe that a presidential election should be overturned except for a serious crime. Really? It appears that President Donald Trump withheld military aid unless the new president of Ukraine did him a favor to look into Joe and Hunter Biden. Is that not a serious crime?

On the White House lawn, he said China should investigate the Bidens. In 2016, he asked Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s emails. These are not serious?

King must know that the Federal Election Commission says it is against the law to ask help from a foreign government in our elections.

Theresa Schwab,

Melville

Rep. Peter King says impeachment “should not be a weapon hanging over a president’s head.”

Isn’t that exactly what the rule of law is intended to do?

King indicates impeachment is appropriate only for a “very, very serious crime” by a president, implying that other wrongdoing should be overlooked. So would he recommend overlooking wrongdoing, even crimes, to avoid overturning elections of officials to school boards, city and state offices and Congress?

Turning a blind eye to legal transgressions or malfeasance undermines the rule of law, diminishes standards of comportment for officeholders and results in loss of faith in governance by the citizenry.

If the electorate has made a mistake by choosing a lawbreaking president, impeachment is the prescribed remedy.

Bernard Sosnick,

Plainview

It has become increasingly frustrating to stand by and watch the dismantling of our American democracy. Rep. Lee Zeldin says President Donald Trump did not commit an impeachable offense during his July 26 call with the Ukrainian president [“Trump finds backing on LI,” Opinion, Oct. 5]. So Zeldin evidently believes it is OK to solicit the help of a foreign government to get dirt on political opponents. No, it is not OK; it is a crime.

What will it take for Republican sycophants — Zeldin being one of the most ardent supporters of the corrupt Trump — to say they’ve seen enough? Every member of Congress takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, yet it appears that many have forgotten that fact.

I suppose, if and when the vast majority of public opinion swings the tide to impeach Trump, Zeldin and his fellow Republicans will abandon Trump like rats from a sinking ship. Unfortunately, it seems that the only thing that matters to Zeldin and his cronies is political survival. It is a sad time for America.

Michael Alestra,

East Quogue

Editor’s note: The writer was a campaign volunteer for Zeldin’s Democratic opponent in the 2018 election.

For the first time, more days to vote

The League of Women Voters has long advocated for additional election days for voters whose work obligations or other constraints precluded them from voting any day other than the second Tuesday in November. This year, there are nine additional days to vote on Long Island starting on Oct. 26. This is a giant step forward as New York joins 32 other states that have had early voting days for years.

For Nassau County, dates and the 15 polling sites for early voting can be found at our website at lwvofnassaucounty.org.

For information on all 2019 candidates — the seats they are vying for, party affiliations and answers to questions pertinent to each race — go to vote411.org.

Nancy Rosenthal,

Hewlett

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of Nassau.

Upset to learn of anchorwoman’s illness

My wife and I are longtime fans of News 12 Long Island, and have followed the career of anchorwoman Carol Silva. She always has come across as a regular person who could live next door. We are saddened by her illness [“A cancer diagnosis,” News, Oct. 12].

John Ledogar,

Mount Sinai