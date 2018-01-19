I disagree with a letter writer’s position that Oprah Winfrey would need experience before running for president [“Winfrey needs experience first,” Letters, Jan. 17].

President Donald Trump didn’t have government experience or the organizing skills necessary to understand the complexity of the political system, and he won the most important political office in the world.

What makes people successful is having excellent people around you, and in this case, Winfrey could have an exceptional Cabinet and the support of the American people and the world.

Hakim S. El-Quhir, Wyandanch