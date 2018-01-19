Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo likes to boast of the 2 percent property tax cap in New York State, as he did in his budget address [“Cuomo’s $168B budget plan,” News, Jan. 17].

However, we should keep in mind that not all state residents benefit from this cap. It doesn’t apply to those living in the five boroughs of New York City, or to school districts in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Yonkers.

New York City has its own caps: First, property taxes cannot increase by more than 6 percent in any single year. Second, property taxes cannot increase by more than 20 percent in any five-year period. I don’t think it’s fair that New York City residents, and those who own property in four of New York’s other large cities, don’t benefit from the tax cap.

Herbert Kraut, Woodmere