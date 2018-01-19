TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

President Winfrey would have support

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged state lawmakers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged state lawmakers to extend his property tax cap before the end of their session, at the Knights of Columbus in Seaford, on Wednesday, June 3, 2015. by Howard Schnapp Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo likes to boast of the 2 percent property tax cap in New York State, as he did in his budget address [“Cuomo’s $168B budget plan,” News, Jan. 17].

However, we should keep in mind that not all state residents benefit from this cap. It doesn’t apply to those living in the five boroughs of New York City, or to school districts in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Yonkers.

New York City has its own caps: First, property taxes cannot increase by more than 6 percent in any single year. Second, property taxes cannot increase by more than 20 percent in any five-year period. I don’t think it’s fair that New York City residents, and those who own property in four of New York’s other large cities, don’t benefit from the tax cap.

Herbert Kraut, Woodmere

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Immigration activists, clergy members and others protest last Young: It’s America that can raise them up
Excellent candidates have been hamstrung with early poll-driven O’Reilly: Every challenger’s obstacle course
President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders hold Filler: Will GOP choose Trump or honor?
The Statue of Liberty, long considered a symbol Dobie: Fueling flames of hostility to immigrants
President Donald Trump holds a meeting on immigration Michaud: Trump immigration policy irrational
Senator John E. Brooks. Ciolli: Plan to save LI from getting 'killed' in the works