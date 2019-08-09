TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Just Sayin': No need for new benches at Great Neck train station

Reader letters to Newsday for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Photo of a new bench installed at the

Photo of a new bench installed at the Great Neck train station in July 2019. Photo Credit: Harvey A. Strickon

By Newsday Readers
Print

The Long Island Rail Road has replaced the benches at the Great Neck train station, including those inside the waiting room.

Not only were the old benches in perfect condition, but the new ones are not only uncomfortable, but downright painful to sit on. I believe this is another example of LIRR waste even as fares have risen in recent years.

Harvey A. Strickon,

  North Hempstead

  

Create a $75 bill with Harriet Tubman on it

Occasionally, we read about delays in the issuance of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill.

Enough, already! Create a $75 bill with the abolitionist’s image, and leave old Andrew Jackson alone on the $20. That would solve the problem and make all numismatists ecstatic, especially if the number of $75 bills printed every year were limited.

If you don’t like this idea, put her on a new $200 or $250 note. That would give her a position of prominence over Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, and ol’ Ben Franklin.

John Tutunjian,

  Glen Cove

  

Relocate the Suffolk County Marathon

The fifth Suffolk County Marathon, along with shorter running races, is scheduled for Oct. 27.

This year, why again cause inconvenience for many by closing Montauk Highway from Oakdale to Patchogue for the marathon when we have the expansive Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway and even parts of the Southern State Parkway as better choices for the race?

Closing Montauk Highway adversely affects businesses, residents and emergency services.

In Oakdale in 2018, we were told we could not leave our neighborhood between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and signs said Montauk Highway would be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Personally, I know people who were caught south of Montauk Highway during the event.

Using the state park and parkways would not affect businesses because drivers could find alternate roads. Not considering businesses and trapping thousands of residents south of Montauk Highway is not reasonable.

Robert Vetter,

  Oakdale

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Former NFL player Champ Bailey takes a selfie Filler: Listen to the challenges of black men
Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a Opinion: Is there a link between gun violence and restriction?
The NASA logo is displayed at the agency's Dobie: Nowhere to hide from pesky asteroids
Democratic presidential hopefuls on the stage ahead of O'Reilly: Democratic field's big problem
Assemb. Fred Thiele at Huntington Town Hall on Dobie: East End's Community Preservation Fund sagging
Screengrab from body-camera footage obtained by The Dallas Young: Complicated reality of policing, race
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search