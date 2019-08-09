The Long Island Rail Road has replaced the benches at the Great Neck train station, including those inside the waiting room.

Not only were the old benches in perfect condition, but the new ones are not only uncomfortable, but downright painful to sit on. I believe this is another example of LIRR waste even as fares have risen in recent years.

Harvey A. Strickon,

North Hempstead

Create a $75 bill with Harriet Tubman on it

Occasionally, we read about delays in the issuance of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill.

Enough, already! Create a $75 bill with the abolitionist’s image, and leave old Andrew Jackson alone on the $20. That would solve the problem and make all numismatists ecstatic, especially if the number of $75 bills printed every year were limited.

If you don’t like this idea, put her on a new $200 or $250 note. That would give her a position of prominence over Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, and ol’ Ben Franklin.

John Tutunjian,

Glen Cove

Relocate the Suffolk County Marathon

The fifth Suffolk County Marathon, along with shorter running races, is scheduled for Oct. 27.

This year, why again cause inconvenience for many by closing Montauk Highway from Oakdale to Patchogue for the marathon when we have the expansive Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway and even parts of the Southern State Parkway as better choices for the race?

Closing Montauk Highway adversely affects businesses, residents and emergency services.

In Oakdale in 2018, we were told we could not leave our neighborhood between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and signs said Montauk Highway would be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Personally, I know people who were caught south of Montauk Highway during the event.

Using the state park and parkways would not affect businesses because drivers could find alternate roads. Not considering businesses and trapping thousands of residents south of Montauk Highway is not reasonable.

Robert Vetter,

Oakdale