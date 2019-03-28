Your story describing how Russian and other families visit Florida to give birth in the United States provides yet another example of how our laws are twisted and turned for nefarious purposes [“Boom in ‘birth tourism,’ ” News, March 24].

The citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, was designed primarily to offset the horrendous impact of the Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to African-Americans. It was most certainly not designed to support the creation of an underground industry that helps tourists pop in, give birth, and have citizenship bestowed on their offspring.

While the president probably cannot stop this practice by executive order, Congress should take steps to control this abuse via desperately needed immigration reform.

Arthur M. Shatz,

Oakland Gardens

Supervised release has worked in NYC

Newsday’s editorial advocating bail and discovery reform addresses important, long overdue reforms that the State Legislature should consider [“Pass two reforms to ensure justice,” March 25].

However, the call for elimination of cash bail goes too far. The bail statute can be amended to create a “presumption of release” for nonviolent crimes, and a presumption of detention for suspects in violent crimes and those with bench warrant histories, or those who would be adjudicated second (or persistent) felony offenders. Crimes committed on pretrial release should carry enhanced sentences.

New York City’s supervised release program has admirably reduced pretrial detention. Albany should create and fund a pretrial services agency in each judicial district to supervise pretrial release.

“Brady” violations involving prosecutorial failures to timely disclose exculpatory evidence cause wrongful convictions. A statement of Brady compliance should be required to be filed within 90 days of arraignment, and signed by both prosecutor and chief investigator.

Albany should seek a common-sense consensus solution to serious criminal justice issues which Republican-controlled Senates ignored.

Roger Adler,

Brooklyn

Editor’s note: The writer, a lawyer in private practice, is a past chairman of the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Section.

The serious job of driving a school bus

As a school bus driver for 19 years, thanks for the recognition of our work in “Who drives LI’s school buses” [News, March 24].

The story mentions a desire to have drivers take a personality test. Drivers must calmly handle the idiosyncrasies of perhaps as many as 60 students on one run. While driving, I must watch the road with care or watch the students. It’s a big decision. Between blinks, I could miss their high jinks. Drivers also must be respectful to sometimes irate parents, watch for suspicious individuals and be alert for unsafe drivers.

I have been spit at, kicked, cursed at, insulted and even had a snowball smashed in my face in retaliation for a disciplinary student write-up. But most of my students and parents have been nice. To get through my day, despite some hardships, my philosophy always has been to be nice and have a sense of humor.

I don’t know whether a personality test could work. The best way to judge a driver’s fitness is through job interviews and job performance.

Peter Scott,

Nissequogue

The story did not mention that New York State requires bus drivers to take a two-hour safety refresher course twice a year, and to pass written and road tests every two years. I drove a bus for 31 years and did this, as all drivers do. These requirements make bus rides safer for everyone.

Joyce Schroeder,

East Northport

In your story, I was struck by the bus driver who sings “Happy Birthday” to her passengers. In the 1950s in Freeport, we had a bus driver for elementary-age students who sang popular songs. We sang along to “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” by Patti Page, and at the line “The one with the waggly tail,” every child lifted an arm and wagged an index finger. To this day, it’s such a pleasant memory of a driver who made the ride fun. Thanks to all bus drivers. You make nice memories for us!

Linda Kay,

Kings Park

Noble teachers of peace, social justice

It was heartwarming to see the article celebrating the visionary generosity of Michael D’Innocenzo and Martin Melkonian, two remarkable Hofstra University professors [“A boost for peace studies,” News, March 17].

As a Hofstra alum and history major, I had the good fortune of being a student of both “Mike and Marty.” The importance of striving to achieve peace, social justice, civic-mindedness and civility were lessons they imparted to students, extending far beyond the classroom. My love of history and government and politics was nourished at Hofstra and influenced my decision to become an educator.

The monetary contributions these professors made to the university’s Institute for Peace Studies illustrate, yet again, their commitment to peace and social justice at a critical time in U.S. history. May their example inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue these noble goals.

Carolyn Faggioni,

Bellmore