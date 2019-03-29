Does anyone have to question why Nassau County remains in dire financial straits after reading that Kate Murray is leaving her ridiculious $165,000-a-year job as vice president of institutional advancement at Nassau Community College to take a job as a deputy to county Clerk Maureen O’Connell for $150,000 [“Murray to begin clerk job,” Spin Cycle, March 25]?

Why is the county paying a deputy clerk that kind of money to “handle important public records and court documents”? Couldn’t any paralegal do the same for a lot less? The continued layers of unnecessary government and jobs for friends and cronies have not changed in Nassau County. It is time for voters to streamline the county government by electing officials who will end the system of patronage for friends and relatives.

Debra Gerrity,

North Bellmore

Media not focused on the right things

Finally there is something I agree with Donald Trump about: the frivolousness of the media calling him out for referring to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, as Tim Apple [“Trump: ‘Tim Apple’ not a gaffe,” News, March 12].

Focusing on this kind of stuff undermines the real mistakes and misconduct of this president, and that’s what the media need to hammer away at.

Lyn Dobrin,

Westbury

In favor of toll plan for lower Manhattan

I live in a car-driving household in eastern Queens, but I never drive into Manhattan. Sitting in traffic all the way to Manhattan only to pay more than $80 a day for parking makes no sense. So instead, like most of my neighbors, I take the subway.

Many of us who live in eastern Queens own cars, but we ride the subways, too, and we’re counting on Albany to pass congestion pricing to fix the subway [“Congestion pricing, LIRR aid moving forward,” News, March 26]. This would have a huge impact on the lives of so many of us who travel hours from the outerboroughs into Manhattan every day.

Smitha Varghese,

Bellerose

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Straphangers Campaign, an advocacy effort for better mass transit.