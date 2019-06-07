TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: Tax breaks for some, higher taxes for others

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/istock

By Newsday Readers
Print

The state comptroller published the number of jobs added after Long Island industrial development agencies grant tax breaks to specific businesses [“Impact of tax breaks,” News, May 31].

Kudos for the job creation. However, tax breaks shrink the financial base from which revenue is raised and then raise everyone else’s taxes. Where is the state comptroller’s report on these higher taxes?

Howard Benjamin,

  Albertson

It seems like every big business is getting tax breaks. And I just read about clergy tax exemptions [“Clergy exemption takes $463M off Nassau tax rolls,” News, June 3].

What about us seniors trying to stay in our homes? I am a widow. On the death of my husband I lost my own Social Security check, $8,000 a year. That check helped pay my taxes. I have to put away $1,500 a month for property taxes to stay in my home. Senior citizens need more help with our school, village and town taxes.

I have written to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo many times. Please help. So many of my friends have moved off Long Island or moved in with their children.

Grace Bellomo,

  Port Washington

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden O'Reilly: A lose, lose for Joe Biden
Dobie: WWII from the eyes of an editorial cartoonist
South Africa's Caster Semenya crosses the line to Young: Transgender questions roil sports
Marshall: Is 'Good Cause Eviction' bill good enough?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media Filler: A 40-year mayor's lesson for Cuomo
Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as Dobie: Duplicity sculpted into an art form 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search