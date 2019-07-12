Letter: Don't cover up disturbing history

I have to wonder about the educational level of the San Francisco school board after it decided to paint over a Depression-era artwork at a public school that depicts slaves working at George Washington’s estate in Virginia, with Washington standing over the body of an American Indian [“Erasing history is not the answer,” Opinion, July 9].

Next, they will have to change the history books and take out accounts of white settlers killing Indians and owning black people as slaves because they’re too upsetting. So we won’t show it, and we won’t teach it.

In Europe, you will find Auschwitz and other concentration camps kept as reminders of what could recur. In the United States, murals like this must remain as reminders of our past. It is one way to make sure history does not repeat itself.

Mitchell Ostrover,

Glen Cove

The overzealous, politically correct (should I say, tyrannical?) San Francisco school board’s destruction of a mural it deemed unacceptable is as bad as the Taliban’s demolition of ancient artworks.

Once again, opposition to political correctness is silenced. The mural is a legitimate depiction of history that needs be discussed, no matter how unpleasant.

This is a teaching moment — in a high school no less. Painting over the mural will cost $600,000 in taxpayer funds that instead could go to enlightenment and education, not censorship.

Richard M. Frauenglass,

Huntington

National parks need money for repairs

The day after President Donald Trump’s July Fourth extravaganza in Washington, I received a regular contribution request from the National Park Foundation. This time, instead of forwarding my usual contribution, I crossed out my name on the form and replaced it with Donald Trump.

There were four suggested contribution levels: $20, $40, $50 and “other.” I selected “other” and indicated a contribution of $2.5 million from the president, nearly the amount he took from our national parks budget to help pay for his July Fourth campaign rally [“At Trump celebration, it’s crowds, tanks, rain,” News, July 5].

Our national parks desperately need billions of dollars for maintenance and repairs, and that’s where I want my money to go.

George Bartunek,

Calverton