Letters: AG Barr doesn’t still the waters

With all the pros and cons of the summary of the Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr, why are many Democrats still angrily pointing a finger at our president [“Dems push for full Mueller release,” News, March 29]? They lost. It’s over!

The two years and $25 million spent on this investigation make us look to the rest of the world like we have money to burn and nothing else important to do. Even your editorial is like beating a dead horse. Enough! Can’t we go back to being a United States of America, which the signers of the Constitution expected of all future generations? It’s an embarrassment to the office of the presidency!

Pat King, Merrick

My congressman, Rep. Peter King, ignores the facts and dismisses the truth in his defense of President Donald Trump.

Following Attorney General William Barr’s summation to Congress of the Mueller report, King said, “It means that the president is vindicated. It shows me he’s been right all along” [“What NY politicians are saying,” News, March 25].

However, the Mueller report expressly did not exonerate Trump on the question of obstruction of justice. That exoneration was left to Barr, who was hand-picked by Trump — I believe for that very purpose.

Most important, the Mueller report concluded that Russians — through social media, and hacking emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and releasing them through WikiLeaks — interfered in the 2016 election. Trump has often denied the findings of our own intelligence community.

So King is wrong: Trump has not been right all along.

Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale

Like him or not, Donald Trump was elected president. Now until the end of his term, let him do the job unencumbered by the petty party nonsense that hinders the safety, security and welfare of this greatest nation we all share.

Michael Haroldsson, Wading River

Members of Congress who continue to investigate the president should focus on his finances. His tax accountant, the chief financial officer at his company and his federal and state personal and business tax returns for the last six years must be subpoenaed. Following the money is of utmost importance. We should all remember that the illustrious gangster Al Capone was incarcerated not for having his rivals killed, but for tax evasion.

Jeffrey Myles Klein, Centereach