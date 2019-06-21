TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Trump is merely pushing Netanyahu's agenda

By Newsday Readers
Commentator Dan Raviv is absolutely right that the June 25-26 Peace to Prosperity Workshop in Bahrain is a mirage [“A Trump-Kushner optical illusion,” Opinion, June 17].

Raviv’s suggestion that the Trump administration’s real goal is to remove the two-state solution from the agenda in exchange for a few economic benefits to the Palestinians is right on target.

What Raviv fails to mention, however, is that the approach of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, White House adviser Jared Kushner, is the same one pioneered by right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before returning to power in 2009, Netanyahu introduced his plan for “economic peace,” by which he meant that the Palestinians should put aside their political demands for a state alongside Israel and in return Israel would help improve the Palestinian economy.

Ten years later, the Trump administration, represented by an ambassador to Israel aligned with Israel’s right-wing and its West Bank settler movement, is pushing forward Netanyahu’s anti-two-state agenda.

Ron Skolnik,

  Huntington

