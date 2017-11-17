I’m relieved that my Democratic friends have something to smile about [“Dems surge in the ’burbs,” News, Nov. 12]. Although, Virginia wasn’t much of a gain because voters there replaced one Democratic governor with another. In deep blue New Jersey, voters elected another Goldman Sachs veteran in response to tin-eared Gov. Chris Christie’s reign.

Newsday’s story makes an excellent point about how tax cuts and tax reform are critical to Republicans’ maintaining control in Congress. Yet it’s hard to believe that if they fail, those same voters would turn to Democrats to provide meaningful tax relief.

The real danger is to Republican legislators as individuals. The prominence of Republicans throughout state and local governments means there is a strong bench of people to challenge and replace noncompliant incumbents.

Chris Dillon, Centerport

I just read the agenda of Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, and it fits with my conservative views [“Nassau’s new visionary,” News, Nov. 12]: ethics reform, new public union deals, opposition to tax increases, an open mind about layoffs and term limits.

If the Republican-controlled legislature doesn’t go along with these logical proposals, its members will be out next time around. More Democrats should follow her centrist ideas.

Ray Nella, Massapequa

The election is over, but thousands of signs still litter our roadways.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I believe no one votes for a candidate because of his or her signs. The signs do, however, alert voters to the election and the names of the candidates.

Here is my suggestion to save money, eyesores and litter: The two major parties should contribute to, and strategically place, signs that remind people to vote, the date of the election and the names of the candidates.

These signs will be large, but fewer.

Ralph J. Kreitzman,Great Neck

Editor’s note: The writer is the former mayor of the Village of Great Neck.