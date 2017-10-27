I must respond to the letter “New red-light camera is a money grab” [Just Sayin’, Oct. 21].

The writer complained that he has a $150 ticket because he failed to come to a complete stop when turning right on red at this Garden City intersection. I’m confused. The law says you may turn right on red if there is no one coming and you have stopped completely.

The ability to turn right on red was a wonderful thing until people started abusing it. I have yet to receive a ticket for disobeying traffic rules. I say put them everywhere!

Linda Oley, Blue Point

I was recently traveling west on Montauk Highway in Shirley when I approached the William Floyd Parkway intersection. I entered the intersection when the light changed from green to yellow, but it quickly turned to red. I believe Suffolk County is racking up huge fees by dishonestly timing the yellow lights.

I advise law-abiding drivers to avoid these intersections until these money-grabbing devices are removed. Our politicians have installed these cameras because they refuse to address the issue of exorbitant budgets.

Joseph Campbell, Port Washington

The traffic camera programs in Nassau and Suffolk counties are nothing more than thinly veiled cash grabs aimed at increasing revenue more than safety. However, I’m astonished to read some of the letters people are writing to complain about them. They blame the cameras for their failure to maintain their own situational awareness, such as almost getting rear-ended because they applied the brakes too late, in order to avoid a ticket. Or they predict an increase in traffic because of the time it takes to actually come to a full stop before turning right on red.

Maybe if everyone put down their phones, and slowed down, they would see the yellow lights and prepare to stop.

These are simply rants proffered by people who don’t obey the rules of the road! Don’t blame enforcement of laws for your shortcomings as a driver.

Rafe Garet, West Babylon