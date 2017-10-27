In response to the letter “Effects of new Trump rule on contraception” [Oct. 20], I must point out what I consider to be an extremely dangerous, slippery slope that the religious exemption policy can create.
The writer supports this exemption as it pertains to contraceptives. Let’s take another example of the religious exemption.
Say my religion teaches me that some medical treatments violate my religious beliefs. Am I then able to deny medical insurance to my employees based on the religious exemption?
I don’t think most people would agree with that. It appears that this artificial religious and moral exemption is simply a back door to limit a woman’s reproductive rights. I would like the posturing and subterfuge to stop.
Steven F. Lowenhar, Dix Hills
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.