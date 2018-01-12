It would be nice to see Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo put as much effort and thought into reducing spending and the size of state and local governments as he puts into his schemes to get around the new federal tax law [“Cuomo to sue over U.S. tax plan,” News, Jan. 4].

It seems that he opposes businesses looking for ways to reduce their tax burdens — unless they are in one of his economic development programs.

As for his statement that the inability to deduct all state and local taxes on federal returns will amount to double taxation, isn’t it the same thing as paying New York State income tax when earning and then paying sales tax when spending the money made in New York?

To him, it’s not double taxation, because it benefits New York’s wasteful ways. The proposed lawsuit against the federal government is just another huge waste of taxpayer money.

Cuomo should stick to naming bridges.

Kevin Schrage, East Moriches

Newsday’s editorial board thought the new tax law might be an opportunity for states like New York to change and ease the tax burden [“New tax law can bring a reckoning on Long Island,” Editorial, Dec. 29].

Now, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy of New Jersey and others have given their answers: Sue the federal government, change to a payroll tax, even allow citizens to donate to a state fund as charitable contributions. They are preserving their income streams.

Those who will get the biggest tax increases from the reduction in state and local tax deductions are those with the highest property and income taxes. They are the rich, the very people governors like Murphy say should pay more.

Peter Perniciaro, Lake Grove