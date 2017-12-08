The editorial board presents an overly optimistic opinion in “Trump should fulfill promises” [Nov. 28]. Urging President Donald Trump to “go back to fighting for the middle class” ignores reality.

During the campaign, Trump said a lot about fighting for the middle class, but since his inauguration, he has done absolutely nothing for the middle class. In fact, in his quest to undo everything Obama, he has damaged the middle class.

Newsday has to start getting real about its expectations for Trump and the need for his departure. More than 10 months into his administration, it is visibly apparent that the campaign rhetoric he continues to spew is not related to his actions at all. He continues to use distraction to keep the real action under the radar.

Denis O’Driscoll, Westbury