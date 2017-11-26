The article “Concern over salt storage structure,” about a proposal to build near wetlands connected to Manhasset Bay, was very informative [News, Nov. 17].

My question for Manorhaven Board of Zoning Appeals chairman Patrick Gibson is, where do you think the salt will end up? The salt will be spread on icy roads, melt snow and all finally end up in local waters.

Bill Mahoney,Levittown