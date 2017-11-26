TODAY'S PAPER
Road salt ends up in Long Island waters

A photo of the current location and storage, with tarp covering sand and salt located at 12 Manorhaven Blvd. Manorhaven residents oppose a proposed cover for an existing salt pile operated by Dejana, the mayor's employer, alleging that this use is not permitted in the current zone, among other reasons. Photo Credit: N2 Project Management

The article “Concern over salt storage structure,” about a proposal to build near wetlands connected to Manhasset Bay, was very informative [News, Nov. 17].

My question for Manorhaven Board of Zoning Appeals chairman Patrick Gibson is, where do you think the salt will end up? The salt will be spread on icy roads, melt snow and all finally end up in local waters.

Bill Mahoney,Levittown

