Letters

Rugby a good alternative to football

A player's helmet during the Oyster Bay High School vs. Friends Academy game at Memorial Park in Oyster Bay Oct. 3, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Nov. 5 article “Taking a pass,” about football participation declining among Long Island young people, mentioned alternatives to tackle football but failed to name rugby.

I’m a junior varsity rugby player for the recreational leagues South Shore Hookers and Section XI Rugby, as well as a former tackle football player. I can attest that rugby is less dangerous.

Rugby’s rules require below-the-chest tackling, resulting in minimal to no head-to-head contact. Players who engage in repeated high tackles are warned or ejected. I’ve known rugby coaches to bench players to speak to them about high tackling.

Rugby players are taught to wrap up the ball carrier’s legs to bring him or her to the ground. Football players are encouraged to use equipment and hit hard, which increases the potential for concussions.

Another difference is that it’s common for both teams to get together for refreshments after the game and build friendships around the love of rugby.

Jacob Arens, Calverton

