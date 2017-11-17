Intersection’s deadly, still dangerous

In Smithtown, at the intersection of Route 25A and Lawrence Avenue, I was hit by a car in the crosswalk.

Since then, I’ve done some investigating and have learned of at least three deaths in the past couple of years at that exact intersection. A watchdog group, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, documented this on its website.

There is a shrine for a little girl, Courtney Sipes, who was killed at 11. I’m very angry at the New York State Department of Transportation for not implementing more safety features at this intersection, such as speed bumps and cameras to enforce the speed limit. DOT says it doesn’t have funding.

I just finished my master’s degree, I have my whole life ahead of me, and now I have sustained injuries and am out of work.

I want to warn pedestrians about the dangers at this interection.

Gabriella Peterson, Smithtown

War on Christmas at Connetquot Library

Two years ago, the Connetquot Public Library in Bohemia chose to put up a banner during the holidays that said, “Merry Everything.” My friends and I were upset.

People here say “merry Christmas,” and have said so for years. One of my friends spoke to a library board member, who told him that the library didn’t want to offend anyone. I remain upset that a few residents — or perhaps no residents — had successfully intimidated the library board. I never heard whether any residents were offended or dissatisfied with years of seeing the word Christmas.

Last year, the “Merry Everything” banner had disappeared. However, few decorations made residents feel that Christmas was approaching.

Library board members might drive past Islip Town hall, where I observed during the last two Christmas seasons a nativity scene on the lawn.

Jan Huml, Bohemia

Train delays on Election Night

Does the Long Island Rail Road realize how the Oyster Bay, Huntington, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma service disruptions affected several close local races on election night?

It should not be unreasonable to board a train at Penn Station in at 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening with the expectation that you will arrive home before the polls close at 9 p.m. Not this year.

Next time, maybe the LIRR conductors can pass out absentee ballots to the trapped commuters in Jamaica who would like to vote.

Glenn Tyranski, Huntington