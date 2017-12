I just read the news that Suffolk County will pay millions of dollars because it halted a solar farm at the Ronkonkoma train station [“Suffolk OKs $10.8M solar settlement,” News, Nov. 23].

Why stop a solar farm that is good for the environment and then give away $10.8 million of taxpayer money? I hope that the incompetent people who caused this are removed from Suffolk County government.

Howard Ende, Smithtown