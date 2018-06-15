After the U.S.-North Korea summit, Sen. Chuck Schumer said, “President Trump has granted a brutal and repressive dictatorship the international legitimacy it has long craved” [“What the pact means for nuclear N. Korea,” News, June 13].

Perhaps true, but I wonder what his take was regarding Jimmy Carter’s 1994 trip to North Korea during the Clinton administration. Carter said, regarding then-leader Kim Il Sung, “What he wants is my respect. And I am going to give it to him.”

During that trip, Carter successfully defused the first North Korean nuclear crisis, paving the way for an agreement in which North Korea pledged to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for aid.

Does Schumer think Carter was wrong? Kim Il Sung also was a brutal and repressive dictator, no? Whether this trip was a good idea is not my point. It’s just that I see a double standard.

Susan Zawyrucha, Great River

Let’s call this the greatest nightmare of Sen. Charles Schumer and liberals in the media. Of course the devil is in the details, but you have to take a first step. The summit could be the greatest break for world peace in our lifetimes.

When the president called the North Korean leader “Little Rocket Man,” Schumer said Trump wanted to get us into a nuclear war, and many media commentators followed suit. When the president at first called off the meeting, Schumer said he blew it.

After the summit, retired basketball player Dennis Rodman was in Singapore in a Trump hat. If Rodman can vote for peace, why can’t Hillary Clinton’s band of resistance?

Bill Viggiano, Williston Park

I am embarrassed to call Chuck Schumer my senator.

After decades of hostility between the two countries, President Donald Trump had a historic summit with the leader of North Korea that might in the end be compared to President Richard Nixon’s visit to China in 1972.

Yet, Schumer can only find negativity in this and every other initiative Trump undertakes. It is time for Schumer to admit that the country is much better off than it would have been if Hillary Clinton had won the election.

Sheldon Ehrenreich, West Hempstead

The unprecedented meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that resulted in a “comprehensive” document, in which North Korea agreed to move toward denuclearization, remains a work in progress with many unresolved details.

President Donald Trump’s approach is a perfect example of the adage “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer!”

Bob Buscavage, Moriches

I don’t understand why the president insists on degrading our Canadian and European friends while kissing up to North Korea, Russia and China. We need to get Republicans out of Congress to put a check on this president.

James Klein, East Patchogue