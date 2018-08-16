About a year and half ago, I emailed the New York State parks commissioner on the traffic hazards on Ocean Parkway at Jones Beach, including those for motorists exiting Field 6 and having to cross three lanes quickly to make a U-turn [“Speeders endanger others on Ocean Pkwy.,” Just Sayin’, Aug. 11].

He kindly emailed back and acknowledged my concerns, including the failures of some to yield to traffic in the circle around the water tower. He said my concerns would be forwarded to the individual responsible for these issues.

Just this past week, we were almost T-boned coming out of Field 6, and the speeding driver was even kind enough to flip me off as he raced past.

I guess it will take a fatality for the state to finally do something. It is not surprising that nothing has changed since my initial concern.

Juan Subirana, East Meadow

There’s an easy solution to U-turn problem near Field 6, and it doesn’t have to be studied by the state for 18 months: Close that first U-turn and force drivers to use the next turnaround, less than a half mile to the east. Even better, the state Department of Transportation could put a barrier on the ramp from Field 6, forcing those drivers to use the second turnaround.

Mike Eagan, Oakdale

Prevent insider trading by officials

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The indictment of Rep. Chris Collins, a Buffalo-area Republican, on charges of insider trading highlights the private investment hypocrisy of public officials [“Lawmaker indicted,” News, Aug. 9]. There should be no opportunity for anyone — including those serving in national, state or local government (nor their families) — to trade on privately held information.

Upon entry into government service, portfolios should be converted to municipal bonds from the state where they live or into Treasury bonds, bills or notes. Their portfolios should be linked directly to the economic vitality of our country and all those that elect them to office.

Clifford D. Glass, East Rockaway