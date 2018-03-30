Student marchers offer inspiration

I wish to congratulate all the teenagers who inspired this octogenarian with their determined march on Washington [“Students: Gun-control marches will lead to action,” News, March 26].

Their heartfelt demonstrations protested our elected representatives’ refusal to enact meaningful legislation to stem the horrendous slaughters taking place in our nation.

I urge all 18-year-olds to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Cast your vote against any politician at any level of government who does not rebuke the National Rifle Association and who defends any position of that organization.

The purpose of the NRA is not to support the Second Amendment, but rather to sell as many guns to as many people as possible. Your vote can positively influence the makeup of Congress.

Vincent Grabinsky,West Babylon

I am encouraged by our youth. They must now stay strong and, come November, get out and vote the National Rifle Association-backed politicians out of office. We must take back our country and truly drain the swamp.

Bob Horsham,Ridge

What if America had listened to Carolyn McCarthy, who served 18 years in the House of Representatives and was a leading gun-control proponent?

The only purpose for the existence of semi-automatic weapons is to be able to shoot as many people as possible as quickly as possible, McCarthy said, adding, there is no reason that these devices should be available to the general public.

What if Congress had passed legislation proposed during her time in office from 1997 to 2015? Her plan went further than the assault-weapons ban that expired in 2004; she sought to also outlaw the sale or transfer of clips that hold more than 10 rounds.

Would the shootings in Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Bernardino, Charleston, Aurora, Newtown or Virginia Tech have occurred or been as deadly? Could victims’ families and friends have been spared the heartbreak and grief?

McCarthy did not oppose responsible gun ownership. She wanted to control semi-automatic weapons that have no good purposeful use by ordinary citizens. These guns only hurt innocent people and make law enforcement more dangerous.

Betty Cammisa,Glen Cove

The March for Our Lives movement must continue to be America’s cutting-edge call to social and political action, to stop the ever-rising tide of gun violence.

The marchers must also link arms with other movements such as Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March, and other established social change movements.

They must join forces throughout America to organize, mobilize and strategize calls to action that will affect the midterm elections: the call to action against gun violence, the call to action for sensible gun control, the call to action to stop President Donald Trump’s war on the poor, the call to action to stop Trump’s policies of racism, classism and sexism, before it is too late.

The Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr.,Roosevelt

Editor’s note: The writer is senior pastor at the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt.

After the Sandy Hook school shootings in 2012, I thought, if this doesn’t bring about change, nothing will.

Well, we all know that after Sandy Hook, sadly, nothing changed. I watched the March for Our Lives events all across our country and the world. After listening to all the young people who spoke in Washington, I think I will be eating my words. These students are the catalyst that this country needs to make change.

Alisa Marcal,East Meadow