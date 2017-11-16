Suozzi: NY subsidizes every other state

Trump’s budget director wrong about NY

The president’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, tried to justify the significant impact of the Republican tax plan in New York by saying “folks in low-tax jurisdictions are actually subsidizing the folks that live in high-tax jurisdictions” [“Budget director gives NY blame for tax plan,” News, Nov. 15].

New York is actually subsidizing almost every red state in America. New York sends $48 billion more in federal income taxes to Uncle Sam every year than it gets back in federal aid. Under the Mulvaney-Donald Trump-Pau Ryan-Mitch McConnell tax plan, New York will be sending even more to the federal government. If this plan passes, taxes on Long Island, in New York City and throughout New York State will go up while in Mulvaney’s home state of South Carolina taxes will go down. That’s why every Democratic and Republican member of Congress on Long Island and in New York City oppose this plan.

All New Yorkers should unite and fight this plan. It is bad for New York, bad for our country and bad for hard-working, middle-class families on Long Island.

Thomas Suozzi, Glen Cove

Editor’s note: The writer is the Democratic congressman representing the 3rd District.