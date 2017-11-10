This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 31° Good Evening
Few Clouds 31° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Tax breaks for a local bus company?

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom facility as the judge deliberates during a sentencing hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Nov. 3. Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I was appalled to read “IDA grants tax perks to school bus company” [News, Oct. 31].

The purpose of an Industrial Development Agency is to give businesses incentives to come to Long Island and create jobs, or to entice businesses already on Long Island to remain and keep jobs here.

Why is the Town of Hempstead giving tax incentives to a local school bus company? Where is this company going? Its entire business is here. It doesn’t have an option to move off the Island. Is it going to park its buses and train its employees in New Jersey?

This is money that could have been better spent, and the taxpayers will now have to make up the shortfall created by this gift.

Robert Broder, Stony Brook

Sentence too light for Army deserter

Military judge Army Col. Jeffery Nance sentenced traitor Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to no jail time [“Trump irate at no prison for deserter,” News, Nov. 4]. Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

That sends the message that anyone not satisfied in the service can just get up and leave with no repercussions.

Bill Viggiano, Williston Park

Editor’s note: The writer served as an Air Force staff sergeant during the Vietnam War.

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Paul Manafort, former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential Young: Culture of scandal is the new normal
Property tax files are stored at the Nassau Filler: A hornet’s nest for new Nassau exec
Poll inspectors helping voters. Ciolli: Why Suffolk results always in before Nassau
Voters cast their vote at Great Hollow Middle Dobie: How Election Day is going on Long Island
A British medical study found that inserting stents Dobie: What stents teach us about politics
Americans are optimistic because the market, consumer confidence Filler: Even rose-colored glasses can crack