I was appalled to read “IDA grants tax perks to school bus company” [News, Oct. 31].

The purpose of an Industrial Development Agency is to give businesses incentives to come to Long Island and create jobs, or to entice businesses already on Long Island to remain and keep jobs here.

Why is the Town of Hempstead giving tax incentives to a local school bus company? Where is this company going? Its entire business is here. It doesn’t have an option to move off the Island. Is it going to park its buses and train its employees in New Jersey?

This is money that could have been better spent, and the taxpayers will now have to make up the shortfall created by this gift.

Robert Broder, Stony Brook

Sentence too light for Army deserter

Military judge Army Col. Jeffery Nance sentenced traitor Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to no jail time [“Trump irate at no prison for deserter,” News, Nov. 4]. Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

That sends the message that anyone not satisfied in the service can just get up and leave with no repercussions.

Bill Viggiano, Williston Park

Editor’s note: The writer served as an Air Force staff sergeant during the Vietnam War.