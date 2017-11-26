In politics it’s said that honesty is rare, so Republican Rep. Chris Collins should get some credit for his candor when he recently explained why he supports House Speaker Paul Ryan’s unpopular tax bill: “My donors are basically saying get it done or don’t ever call me again” [“Tax effort confidence,” News, Nov. 16].

This tax bill is a disaster for New York State and our country. That’s why Rep. Peter King opposes it and is joined by conservative Rep. Lee Zeldin. They know how much federal income tax revenue leaves a blue state like New York that we don’t get back in government services — and how much state income tax revenue leaves Long Island to support less-affluent districts like Collins’ in the Geneseo area.

How can Collins call himself a public servant when his dereliction of duty fails Republicans and Democrats alike? Collins can kiss his seat goodbye. He’s toast. Students at SUNY Geneseo are rallying outside his office door. The joy we’ll get out of watching Collins and his ilk go down in defeat next November won’t offset the pain he’s caused the Empire State, but it’ll come close.

Spencer Rumsey,Northport

Editor’s note: The writer ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the State Assembly in 2016 and is a journalist who writes for the Long Island Press.

I have been following Congress’ plans to reform the tax code, and I’m greatly concerned [“Wiggle room on appeal,” News, Nov. 20]. The plans presented by the House of Representatives and the Senate provide incredible benefits to the richest of our country and wealthy corporations, while making far too many in the middle class and working families pay more taxes. Working families should not pay for tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires.

The plans would eliminate or greatly reduce deductions for state and local taxes and for college and education expenses. They would limit the deductions for mortgage interest and property taxes, which would hurt property values on Long Island. The changes would cause many residents across New York to pay thousands more in taxes at a time when most families are stretched thin.

These plans could incentivize corporations to send more jobs overseas. We have seen thousands of jobs leave our shores, and this proposed tax code would further reward companies for making money outside of the United States.

Until these issues are addressed, I urge every member of Congress to vote no.

Michael Gendron,Hauppauge