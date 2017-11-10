One group of Long Island taxpayers that would be hit especially hard by the income tax proposal in the House of Representatives are unmarried homeowners with no dependents.

This plan calls for elimination of the medical deduction, the state and local income tax deduction, the personal exemption of $4,050 and a cap on property taxes of $10,000. To add insult to injury, the rate for the lowest tax bracket would be raised from 10 percent to 12 percent, which would affect many seniors on fixed incomes.

The best option for taxpayers like me in this group of unmarried homeowners with no dependents would be to use the new standard deduction of $12,000. Unfortunately, my current itemized deductions, plus the personal exemption, far exceed $12,000.

Applying the proposed House tax formula to my 2016 income would result in an increase in my federal taxes of more than 50 percent. I plan to contact my representatives in Washington and let them know in no uncertain terms that this must be fixed.

John Voss, Bellerose Terrace

I agree with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other political leaders who say that the newly proposed tax plan, which excludes deductions for state and local income taxes, will cause New Yorkers to pay taxes on their tax payments [“Loss of deductions Long Islanders now bank on,” News, Nov. 3].

While Cuomo might not be able to influence Congress, how about him pushing for changes in New York State income tax regulations to allow us to deduct our federal income taxes on our state returns?

That could pretty well even the score for many New Yorkers.

Harvey Schaffler, Plainview