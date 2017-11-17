TODAY'S PAPER
Tax reform raises ire for NYers

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, leaves

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, leaves after speaking to the media following a vote on tax reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Jacquelyn Martin

By Newsday Readers
It always irritates me when I hear someone denounce New York as an example of a tax-and-spend state being subsidized by lower-tax states [“It’s not fair, and it’s not reform,” Editorial, Nov. 12]. A few clarifications of important facts are in order.

One is that New York receives just79 cents back on a dollar it sends to Washington in taxes. Many of the states that complain the loudest, such as Florida and South Carolina, receive far more benefit on their tax dollars from Washington than we do. They also receive more in other government benefits such as food stamps.

When these factors are considered, particularly the meager return of New York’s tax dollars from Washington, we are being subsidized by no one. We are subsidizing them.

Jerry Giammatteo, Sayville

New York has made this a great country since it became a state in 1788.

The reasons are its natural harbors; location for commerce; vibrant New York City, where millions come to work; its reception of immigrants; and its educational opportunities.

This activity requires bridges, roads, mass transportation and care for people who haven’t made it yet. Plus, it requires support of our extensive state and city colleges. This all costs big money.

So after New York has helped make the United States a great country, Congress wants to double tax us by removing our state, local and property taxes deduction. This would kill our real estate markets and affect hundreds of other businesses. This growth engine will come to a halt.

Paul Besmertnik, Melville

