TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Thanks to a very kind stranger

Adding a few accessories and a humorous sign,

Adding a few accessories and a humorous sign, siblings Wayne and Joy Morgan got creative with the snow couple they built in the front yard of their Wyandanch home on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Joe Turner

By Newsday Readers
Print

I met an Earth angel. After the big storm on March 21 and 22, I was very grateful to my neighbor for clearing my driveway and walk [“After a record snow, a moderate melt on LI,” News, March 23].

Then, I realized there was still a pile left by plows at the driveway apron. I ventured out to clear it, shoveling a little at a time and taking many breaks.

A car came down the street driven by a young woman. She pulled over, got out, took the shovel out of my hand and said, you shouldn’t be doing this. She proceeded to clear the apron.

We had never met before. After she finished shoveling, she gave me a big hug, then went on her way.

Rose Wachsmuth, Massapequa

By Newsday Readers

Columns

Fred Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, with a giant Michaud: A model of gentility for coarse times
Peter King as seen on Monday, October 30, Dobie: Why Peter King backs John Bolton
A wedding catering bill addressed to Nassau County Ciolli: Did Mondello get discount on child's wedding?
The plan includes the construction of new entrances Marshall: Penn Station plan slips into budget at last minute
Gun reform advocates line Pennsylvania Avenue at the Young: Yes, more limits, but respect gun owners
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students take part Dobie: Teens doing grunt work of democracy