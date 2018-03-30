I met an Earth angel. After the big storm on March 21 and 22, I was very grateful to my neighbor for clearing my driveway and walk [“After a record snow, a moderate melt on LI,” News, March 23].

Then, I realized there was still a pile left by plows at the driveway apron. I ventured out to clear it, shoveling a little at a time and taking many breaks.

A car came down the street driven by a young woman. She pulled over, got out, took the shovel out of my hand and said, you shouldn’t be doing this. She proceeded to clear the apron.

We had never met before. After she finished shoveling, she gave me a big hug, then went on her way.

Rose Wachsmuth, Massapequa