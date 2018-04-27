Writer Tara D. Sonenshine raises questions about Gina Haspel, the nominee for CIA director, regarding her involvement in so-called enhanced interrogation [“The CIA nominee has some explaining to do,” Opinion, April 21]. This is one thing that should not disqualify Haspel.

In the post-9/11 world, the need to get information was justified. If waterboarding or any other technique saved American lives, it’s justified in my book. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

People are naive if they think enhanced interrogation has never been used in our history.

Granted, enhanced interrogation is very drastic, but the result may often be that American lives are saved.

Haspel should take responsibility for her actions, but she should not be scorned for them. Some of the evil in this world has to be dealt with in less-than-savory ways.

Raymond Schreiber, Hicksville

Mom, Dad did all the work? Sounds good.

A letter from a reader complained about a TV commercial that depicted a young girl who felt neglected because her parents were busy cleaning [“Yes, family activities can include chores,” Just Sayin’, April 21].

I would have been grateful if my parents had ignored me on the weekends and done all the chores.

James O’Connor, Valley Stream