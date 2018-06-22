Trauma over immigration

President Donald Trump has inflicted lifelong trauma on thousands of children and families separated at the southern U.S. border [“Trump defends border policies,” News, June 19].

I experienced sudden separation from my parents as a 3-year-old in post-World War II Germany when my mother had no choice but to put me and my siblings in an orphanage for some weeks because she was hospitalized and my father was out of the country. I did not speak for more than a year after that.

I can only imagine the enduring terrors, distrust and, perhaps, lifelong dysfunction of these victims of the Trump regime’s cruelty, fueled by bigotry and willful ignorance of America’s proud heritage as a nation founded by and welcoming of immigrants.

Karin Barnaby, Sea Cliff

The media have been dishonest to the American people about the child separation issue. President Barack Obama did the same thing, as 2014 photos show. Also you do not mention that some of the kids coming in are without their parents, escorted by smugglers who take advantage of them. But who cares, right? This is not about kids being separated. If it were, there might have been some outrage under the previous administration.

The media might believe they have an issue that will sink the president, but once again it will boomerang. Immigrants here illegally are taxing our schools, hospitals and general services, and contrary to the lies put out by the left, many of them collect some kind of government benefit funded by U.S. taxpayers. So the left can keep up the lies and lose another presidential election.

John Gelormino, Hicksville

We the people, as the Constitution begins, are a nation mostly of immigrants. That diversity, the melting pot, has been a source of strength. No other country has managed assimilation as well.

Photos of immigrants at Ellis Island do not immediately bring to mind the “brightest and the best,” but that is the current administration’s announced goal for our immigration requirements.

Yes, we are a country of laws, but it does not look like zero tolerance was the standard when some of our ancestors arrived, often without full documentation, to find better lives. That’s the same motivation driving most of the people at our border today. We can do better than this. This is not my idea of America.

James Conner, Rocky Point

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has introduced the Keep Families Together Act, which would end the family separation practice. Our congressman, Lee Zeldin, should introduce a version in the House of Representatives. Assuming President Donald Trump really opposes the separation policy, he will support this bill and work to pass it into law immediately.

Bruce Colbath, East Hampton

Something disturbing was quickly apparent in the article on the positions of some of our lawmakers about the separation of families [LI congressional members react,” News, June 19]:

Rep. Lee Zeldin was the only one who seemed unable to voice an opinion; he just referred the problem back to the Obama administration. Really? You don’t have any sympathy for these children, used as pawns in an adult game they don’t understand? Are you so heartless that you cannot even express, as others did, the opinion that this is not business as usual, nor should it be? Can you imagine your own children ripped away, only because you tried to escape the violence in your home country? Shame on you!

Lee Ann Silver, Shoreham