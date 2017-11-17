TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Treat addiction with better mental care

Pills.

Pills. Photo Credit: AP / MATT DETRICH

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The real emergency is our broken health system [“Opioid emergency,” News, Oct. 27].

A true health care system would operate with the knowledge that biological and psychological health are intertwined and inseparable. Preventive medicine and parity for mental health coverage are key, coupled with yearly physical and psychological evaluations. We are late into the process if we wait for serious illness.

The most broken part is our mental health system. Addiction is a form of self-medication to attempt to escape the causes of psychological illness or unresolved trauma.The treatment is long-term psychotherapy — individual and group. The success is not so dependent on the type of therapy but on the strength of the nurturing therapeutic bond between therapist and individual. Medications treat only the signs and symptoms.

Today, the average length of stay in an inpatient psychiatric unit is six days. There is rarely any individual or group therapy. Six days it not enough to even determine the effectiveness of a medication.

The time to heed this national emergency is now.

Donna Trainor,Melville

Editor’s note: The writer is a licensed social worker.

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at Georgetown Young: Why awaken claims against Bill Clinton?
The controversy over allegations regarding U.S. Senate candidate Michaud: Political impact of Moore allegations
President Donald Trump speaks with Philippines President Rodrigo Filler: Couldn’t happen here? Think again.
President Donald Trump attends a meeting Monday for Raviv: Is Trump trade posture good for U.S.?
This image provided by LEGO shows their Women Dobie: A watershed moment for U.S. women
Republicans in blue states like New York and O’Reilly: Brutal road ahead for NY GOP