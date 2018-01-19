TODAY'S PAPER
Trump fails to act presidentially

By Newsday Readers
Ted R. Bromund’s column “Who’s the radical, Trump or Obama?” [Opinion, Jan. 14] would have been interesting food for thought except for the 800-pound gorilla he glaringly and disingenuously ignored — that being our current president’s complete lack of statesmanship.

President Barack Obama’s policies, or those of his predecessors, Republican or Democratic, were marked by sensitive and intelligent statements and decorum that matched what one would expect from a leader on a world stage.

There is a thick line between refreshing candor and oafish, ignorant remarks. President Donald Trump is clearly defined by the latter.

Nicholas Santora, Roslyn Heights

