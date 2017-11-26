TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Trump fawns over world dictators

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington, for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

By Newsday Readers
Now that President Donald Trump has toured the Far East and sees that 11 nations, with the exception of China, will enter into something like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, perhaps he will change his mind [“Is Trump trade posture good for U.S.?,” Opinion, Nov. 14].

Entering into the Trans-Pacific Partnership would be great for the United States and our allies in the Far East and is one way to resist aggression by China. But no, Trump believes he is never wrong, so we are obsequious to dictators. Chinese leader Xi Jinping being the most powerful dictator in the region, we are most obsequious to him.

Steven Ross,Kew Gardens

