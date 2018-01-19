Letters: Trump’s vulgar talk

President Donald Trump asked why don’t we get more people from Norway [“More fallout from vulgar talk,” News, Jan. 16].

One reason might be because Norway’s health care system is ranked 11th by the World Health Organization, while the care in the United States is ranked 37th.

Slovenia, Melania Trump’s country of origin, by the way, is ranked 38th.

Since the United States is ranked ninth in average income, you’d think Norwegians would flood into our country. Unfortunately, Norway is ranked third.

Robert LaRosa, Whitestone

Norwegians have universal health care. Why would they want to come here?

Phyllis S. Schmutz, Nesconset

Did President Donald Trump really say [expletive] countries? He didn’t say it on Twitter or in a news conference. Not at a campaign appearance, on video or on audiotape.

I think he may have said it. I’ve said it for 30 years, and I feel the same way. It’s not racist. The governments of many countries are corrupt and ruled by kleptomaniacs. The people are not bad; the rulers are.

The extreme reactions worldwide to comments not corroborated only prove that most media and their shadow backers will destroy a presidency and sacrifice American strength in the world as acceptable collateral damage.

Jim Forbin, Westhampton Beach

I was appalled but not surprised by President Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks about Haitians. Based on that and the remarks he made after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, I believe Trump is a bigot. It’s time for Congress to denounce the president’s bigotry. Those who do not should know that they will be replaced when up for re-election, as our country cannot be run by bigots.

My deceased father-in-law moved here from Mexico. He was not a rapist or a murderer. He fought for our country in World War II and received a Purple Heart. My father was an Irish immigrant who also fought in World War II. Like others, they faced bigotry when first arriving here.

It’s time that we step up and end this.

Katherine Lopez, Massapequa

President Donald Trump has the right idea for a new immigration policy, but chose the wrong words to express it [“Stunned world reacts,” News, Jan. 13].

He wants to replace our failed system of chain migration with a merit-based system, similar to those used by Canada and Australia. The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act that Trump and many other Republicans support gives preference to English-speaking immigrants with valuable jobs skills and a good education.

Under our current chain-migration system, two-thirds of all new immigrants in 2017 were given green cards based on family ties in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Only 13 percent got permanent resident status under an employment-based preference category.

RAISE would reverse this ratio and replace accommodation with assimilation, making America a melting pot again. Former Louisiana former Gov. Bobby Jindal, the son of Indian immigrants, has said, “Immigration without assimilation is an invasion.”

Dick Reif, Flushing

President Donald Trump and writers to Newsday asked the question, “Why should we let people from these countries in?”

The answer is that this is America, and we believe in freedom and giving hope to the hopeless. That is what has made America great. We have always gotten back more in the long run than it cost.

Richard G. Shelp Jr., East Quogue

President Donald Trump should take a good look at the great seal of the United States. It says E Pluribus Unum. That’s what makes America great.

Madeline Grillo, Long Beach

While one letter writer says he doesn’t have a problem with President Donald Trump using an expletive to describe poor countries where people of color happen to come from, Trump apparently has a problem with the term [“Readers react to Trump profanity,” Letters, Jan. 13]. Otherwise, he would have taken ownership for the words he uttered.

As to why he will not, my best guess is that in addition to being a racist, Trump is also a coward.

James A. Clark, Syosset