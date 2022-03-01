Russia’s actions are the worst acts of military aggression against an independent nation since the blitzkrieg by Nazi Germany in 1939 against Poland and many other nations thereafter ["Fierce struggle in Ukraine," News, Feb. 27].

Putin’s delirious delusion to restore Russia to its infamous Cold War "glory" and restore the communist sphere of influence as it was in Joseph Stalin’s era is a pipedream that has caused death and destruction in Ukraine, a nation struggling to preserve a democratically elected government.

While President Joe Biden has instituted financial sanctions against the Russian government and the oligarchs that are alleged to be hiding the money that Russia President Vladimir Putin has squirreled away, I have no doubt they will wait out the sanctions and reclaim this wealth.

If Biden wants to really make an impact on this money, the allies should seize this wealth and dedicate it to the housing and needs of the refugees. When the oligarchs realize their checking accounts are permanently closed, their loyalty and support for Putin will quickly evaporate.

— James P. Kelly, Huntington

The writer is an adjunct professor of political science at St. Joseph’s College, Patchogue.

It was right to call out the Republican Party for undercutting President Joe Biden’s policies regarding the invasion ["Standing up for Ukraine," Editorial, Feb. 25]. But I believe that the internal divisions that beset the United States, and our military failures the past 20 years, emboldened Russia to act with impunity.

U.S. military objectives in Iraq and Afghanistan were not fulfilled. While these wars dragged on, the United States has been beset with internal strife, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Incessant divisiveness on so many fronts has presented to the world — and certainly to Russia — a seriously weakened nation, a democracy in peril.

We must show the world a solid front in our unwavering support for Ukraine.

— Harry Katz, Southold

Had Ukraine been a member of NATO, would Russian President Vladimir Putin have launched this invasion and threatened World War III?

It is difficult to sit back and see the United States and our NATO allies watch the Ukrainian people fight this battle by themselves. Maybe Putin ordered this attack knowing full well that the United States and NATO would not intervene.

I hope that we and our NATO allies are fully ready to respond to any Russian attack against any NATO member. Putin must be stopped. Freedom and democracy must be defended at all costs.

— Richard T. DeVito, Long Beach

Russian military commanders should be thinking of overthrowing the Russian president before he plunges their country into an all-out war with the West.

— Peter Kelly, Medford

As the philosopher George Santayana reminded us, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Apparently, Russian President Vladimir Putin has forgotten his country’s past and has committed a colossal blunder with his invasion of Ukraine.

In June 1941, Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union and made great progress in devouring Soviet territory. But Russian resistance fighters and partisans rose to the occasion and fought the Nazi onslaught. They played a significant role in the ultimate defeat of Adolf Hitler’s Germany.

But the Russian resistance did not fight for socialism, communism or Joseph Stalin. The resistance fought for "Holy Mother Russia" in the "Great Patriotic War."

While Putin’s conventional forces are far superior to those of Ukraine, now is the moment in history whereby the Ukrainian freedom fighters will fight the Russian invaders in the "Great Patriotic War of the Ukraine" and help repel the act of Russia’s blatant, naked aggression.

— Jack Bilello, Massapequa Park

All politicians and do-gooders who want to abolish the Second Amendment need to see what’s happening in this defenseless country. They are handing out armaments to civilians to protect their nation.

Let this sink into their woke minds. This is why civilians must have the right to be armed. Protect the Second Amendment — this can happen here.

— John Malesko, Shirley

The writer is a Navy veteran and National Rifle Association member.

Besides the sanctions already imposed on Russia, why not prohibit all Russian air traffic to land anyplace in the free world and prohibit Russian ships or ships carrying Russian products from docking anyplace in the free world ["Biden declares more sanctions against Russia," News, Feb. 25]? We should isolate the country.

— Adam D. Fisher, Port Jefferson Station

We are suffering with staggering prices for gas, oil and everything else ["Ukraine crisis may spike LI gas prices," News, Feb. 24]. Why?

Open the pipelines and move back toward energy independence.

— Patty Felice, Patchogue

While Ukraine has been severely attacked by Russia, President Joe Biden says we’ll wait a month to see how the sanctions are working. Why does he even think Ukraine can survive the Russian onslaught for one month?

— Ed Quinlan, New Hyde Park

I agree that Russia needs to be removed from the UN Security Council ["Russia has forfeited Security Council seat," Letters, Feb. 27]. If Putin’s actions don’t warrant the expulsion of Russia from a body designed to foster world peace, I don’t know what would.

— Richard F. Russell, Garden City

The writer is a retired Air Force officer.

I know what kids there are facing

As a 7-year-old in 1962, I vividly remember sitting in my family’s living room in North Massapequa during the Cuban missile crisis, when the Russians positioned nuclear armed missiles in Cuba. The United States and the world were on the edge of nuclear war.

We were wondering when the Russian bombs would arrive and what would become of my family and me.

I remember constantly looking out my front door for enemy bombers, and today I can only think of the millions of young Ukrainian children who are now sitting in the same position in fear of Russian bombers arriving over their neighborhood.

— Peter Dooley, Massapequa

Solar energy must be big scale to help LI

Mike Bailis, a solar consultant, is an unsurprising cheerleader for the rooftop solar industry ["Don’t allow offshore wind to block out solar," Opinion, Feb. 24]. However, nice as it is, rooftop solar is inadequate in meeting our renewable and growing energy needs.

If solar energy is going to help us, it needs to be large scale and industrial-sized, such as is being developed upstate. Offshore wind is the resource that we on Long Island can contribute to the development of renewable energy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to make a massive investment in transmission to get that plentiful large-scale upstate solar power downstate to us.

Only when the preponderance of our power is supplied from renewable sources will the fossil fuel-based price spikes disappear. This will also be environmentally responsible and globally sustaining.

— Alden J. Pearl, Valley Stream

Vax PSAs should refocus on sadness

Public service announcements show doctors almost pleading with the public to do the right thing and get vaccinated, boosted, etc. "Searching for a misinformation antidote," News, Feb. 22]. But they are having a difficult time changing the mindset of people who don’t trust them or are just not interested in saving lives.

Maybe they need to hear the heartache, sadness and angst that haunt the lives of those who refused to get vaccinated, which may have inadvertently led to the illness or death of loved ones.

There may still be some hope that people don’t have to die unnecessarily.

— Christopher Smith, Manorville

Stiffer prison time for gun crimes

How often do you read about a criminal who got a gun legally? Stricter gun laws indeed hurt only law-abiding citizens ["Gun control laws harm lawful owners," Letters, Jan. 31].

If we want to change anything, make prison time more powerful.

I applied for a pistol permit. In Suffolk County, it takes up to two years to get. That is way too strict. I’ve already been waiting for more than a year.

— Karl Wilhelm, West Babylon