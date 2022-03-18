Ukraine between a rock and a hard place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress on March 16 was heartrending ["Zelenskyy plea: ‘I call on you to do more,’ " News, March 17]. But his plea to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to give Ukraine S-300 missile systems is dangerous. To save his country from destruction, he wants to risk the war spreading to western Europe and the United States. If NATO did his bidding, World War III might ensue. We lament and cry with Zelenskyy.

But shouldn’t someone remind him, and NATO, that for at least the past eight years since the Russian takeover of Crimea, NATO and Ukraine have been playing a dangerous game with Russia? Haven’t they flirted with war since then- President George W. Bush declared that Ukraine should join NATO? It would have happened, too, if Germany and France had not opposed the idea.

— Shivaji Sengupta, Medford

For years, we have lectured schoolchildren and the public about the wrongs of bullying. Now we are watching a bully devastate Ukrainian women, children, men, sick, old and disabled. We are essentially lecturing Russian President Vladimir Putin with our sanctions. This is a slow diplomatic tactic with an uncertain outcome. Are we sacrificing Ukraine to Russia?

Putin has calculated that if he does not attack a NATO country, Ukraine will be his, a sacrificial lamb for questionable world peace. In the meantime, the world’s bullies have learned the benefits of bullying and, in particular, threatening the use of a nuclear weapon. The attack on Ukraine has to have a teachable consequence for the world’s Putin bullies. Right now, NATO has to decide on the line that Putin must not cross, and if he does, Russia is the casualty.

Is there a line for Putin to cross for NATO to react? Is it the number of Ukrainian casualties, injuries and refugees, or the next country? Is the line the no-fly zone? Then it would be Putin’s decision to violate the no-fly zone and enter a war with NATO. Could the beneficiary of a Russian-NATO war be China?

— Ernie Anderson, Aquebogue

If you have no understanding about what’s going on in Ukraine, then you didn’t have Ukrainian grandparents. I had four, all emigrated from Ukraine because of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin and their inhumane actions before and during World War II. The stories I heard growing up are seared in my memory. Although those four people are no longer with us, their memories are. I’m glad that they will not witness this travesty.

Don’t allow history to repeat itself. The sanctions are nothing compared to what Ukraine is going through now. Just be grateful it’s not you. That’s what my grandparents taught me.

— John Lomaga, Shoreham

The murder of every Ukrainian, especially the children, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, kills a part of each one of us who respects human life. Of course, President Joe Biden and our military leaders don’t want to take a chance on provoking the apparently unstable Putin into a nuclear war.

However, can we live with ourselves and respect our nation if we let Putin kill countless Ukrainians and turn a free nation of 44 million into a nation of Putin’s slaves? We should defend Ukraine with our military weapons now. Putin has already implied he would use nuclear weapons. We have to take whatever risks we might confront to stop Russia and remove Putin from power.

— Michael J. Gorman, Whitestone

The writer is a Vietnam War veteran.

Watching news reports of the invasion reminds me of when I was a child watching the Movietone News about casualties in Europe during World War II. Seeing the bombed remains of Ukrainian cities, women and children killed and injured, and the desperation of refugees fleeing the country is something I never wanted to witness again, and it breaks my heart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is no better than Adolf Hitler with his ruthless and inhumane war tactics. Putin’s lying to the people is a tactic used by dictators throughout history to justify horrific acts. It should be a warning for our country just how dangerous dictators can be. Using the "Big Lie" tactic to attack other people, institutions or countries — it worked for Hitler and is working for Putin. Could it work here?

— Robert Ambrose, Medford

For the sake of clarity, referring to the possibility of World War III, we should call it World War Extinction. Let that sink in.

— Peter Hanson, Nesconset

I only hope that when this horrible war ends that the United States and its allies will not lift the sanctions imposed. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies are evil and responsible for civilian deaths, including women and children. They should be made to suffer as all of Ukraine has.

— Wayne Mortak, West Babylon