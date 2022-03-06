Ukraine dominates global outlook

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be charged with crimes against humanity. Confirmed attacks against civilian targets, schools, and residences, and the unthinkable shelling of a nuclear power plant, indicate Putin is guilty ["Russian shelling sets fire to nuke power plant," News, March 4].

I propose a U.S. response that should be painless for our politicians: Stand together to show Putin that we are united against his atrocities. Leave out the partisan bickering during this crisis. Putin loves Western division, which he sees as weakness. Show him we are one against him.

Strike a unified blow for democracy without firing a shot.

— Hank Cierski, Port Jefferson Station

European countries are afraid ["Russia lays siege to two key seaports," March 3].

This is also how World War II began, with people afraid. Russia may want to take countries one by one. China may see military inaction as an opportunity to invade Taiwan. North Korea could move on South Korea.

Germany has greatly increased its defense budget. The European Union needs to take swift military action, and the United States needs to use its air power. We have already felt ripple effects. All countries need to act now to send a message to aggressors around the world. The alternative is piece-by-piece occupation. Now is the time to act before World War III is in full motion.

— Michael Sullivan, Garden City

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown us what leadership is all about. He faces the Russian bear, which has overwhelming military might and is ruled by a war criminal with his finger on the nuclear trigger. And what does he ask for? Anti-tank ammunition, not an evacuation.

What a stark contrast to our congressional leaders on Jan. 6, 2021, who, in the face of a Capitol riot, exited. They should take a hard look at what true leadership looks like, while the rest of us better pray that we never have to face the bear on our doorstep.

— Thomas Atkinson, Hauppauge

Instead of baseball’s spring training, Americans are following a war. The Ukraine war is possibly several things at once: the biggest challenge in NATO history, the worst tragedy since 9/11, and the largest military conflict since the Iraq War in 2003. The West has loudly condemned Russia’s attack, but Russian President Vladimir Putin could, rightly or wrongly, call America a hypocrite by bringing up the invasion of Iraq that the United States led.

Some would reject the analogy, but many would see no difference between Iraq then and Ukraine today. Antiwar Americans in 2003 were called unpatriotic by right-wingers lobbying to take out Saddam Hussein, and now they want to take out Putin. Americans died for a reason that turned out to be a false flag.

Putin may have the same weapons that Hussein was supposed to have had, plus he has a nuclear arsenal. Unlike Hussein in 2003, Putin is the aggressor, so opposing him is right, but this time there’s no political will in Washington to risk lives or suffer heavy casualties. It’s an ironic dilemma.

— Josh Paul, Islip Terrace

The Russians have been changing their tactics from a ground assault to long-range shelling and bombing. It is easier for the Russians to do this since the Ukrainians being shelled at a long distance are faceless. The ground assault has been stalled in large part due to low morale. I believe that is because their troops see the Ukrainian faces in this type of battle, and they had thought they were oppressed but now are realizing the Ukrainians are innocent, ordinary citizens just like themselves. The emperor has no clothes.

— Rich Areskog, East Meadow

In the rush to place sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will not do business with Russian companies, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to shut down a Russian estate, and liquor stores are removing Russian vodka from their shelves.

This is all laughable because as this virtue-signaling takes place, the United States is still importing millions of gallons of oil from Russia. That empowers Russian President Vladimir Putin because the Biden administration has reinstituted our nation’s dependence on foreign oil imports by restricting domestic oil production.

Sanctions are being placed not only on Russia but on the American people with higher oil prices.

— Michael Fitzpatrick, Massapequa Park

It’s outrageous that the United States has become a spectator to horrific criminal acts on the world stage while the criminal, Russia, vetoes any intervention by the UN. The belief that wagging one’s finger while telling the criminal, in the act, that its finances are going to be targeted, is ludicrous.

The United States has a moral obligation to enter the fray to militarily help Ukraine but certainly more so if forces in Belarus attack Ukraine, too.

— Christopher L. Turpin, Patchogue

One can only wonder whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would have done this if former President Donald Trump were still president. Is Putin doing this to show the world his disrespect for President Joe Biden?

Why is Putin taking the steps gradually instead of doing it all at once? This could collapse the Russian economy in one giant step.

— Brian Kene, Patchogue

I’m grateful that Joe Biden is our president at this perilous time, not just for Ukraine but for the rest of the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a strong and brave leader who has vowed to die for his country, its people, its freedom and democracy. This is unlike our former president, who has praised and bowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for years, most recently calling him a genius for invading an innocent democratic country.

I pray for peace and a quick ending to this horrible war.

— Ann Leahy, Wantagh

Let’s all start putting our flags at half-staff in honor of the brave Ukrainian people who have died fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invading their democratic country.

— Gene Reynolds, Ridge