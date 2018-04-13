I was saddened as I read that one resident lost his life and that four firefighters were injured during the fire at Trump Tower. But my sadness turned to anger when I read that the upper floors, which are residence floors, are not sprinklered [“New push for sprinklers,” News, April 10].
How is it that in today’s day and age, a residence building is not be required to have a sprinkler system? Officials say it was built before sprinklers were required. Would sprinklers have saved Todd Brassner’s life? I guess we will never know.
I extend my condolences to Brassner’s family. Now is the time to change the building code to avoid future deaths.
Chuck Waxman, Queens
