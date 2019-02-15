TODAY'S PAPER
Just Sayin': A sweet Valentine made a veteran's day

Korean War veteran Bernard Fradkin, a resident of The Arbors in Jericho, with a Valentine given to him by a neighborhood child (name unknown, except for "Gracie"). He posed with it on Feb. 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Tawanda Booker

By Newsday Readers
As a handicapped Korean War veteran who uses a walker, I take walks around the block in the summer months and pass a little girl’s house. She and her family always say hello to me, and I do the same. Unfortunately, with the severe winter cold, I cannot take my walks.

But this week, the little girl surprised me with a beautiful Valentine’s Day card. She brought it to the front desk at The Arbors, my assisted-living community, and asked whether I was still here.

Then she and her mother came to the recreation room and read the card to me. It said, “Dear Bernie, I just wanted to let you know somebody loves you and thanks for your service!!!” It was signed, “Love Gracie!!!!” She had drawn a big American flag and hearts big and small.

I was nearly in tears. They missed my walks and hoped I was still all right. It means so much to have such a gift to a lonely veteran of age 87.

Bernard Fradkin,

  Jericho

