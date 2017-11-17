Just Sayin’: Library's war on Christmas

Two years ago, the Connetquot Public Library in Bohemia chose to put up a banner during the holidays that said, “Merry Everything.” My friends and I were upset.

People here say “merry Christmas,” and have said so for years. One of my friends spoke to a library board member, who told him that the library didn’t want to offend anyone. I remain upset that a few residents — or perhaps no residents — had successfully intimidated the library board. I never heard whether any residents were offended or dissatisfied with years of seeing the word Christmas.

Last year, the “Merry Everything” banner had disappeared. However, few decorations made residents feel that Christmas was approaching.

Library board members might drive past Islip Town hall, where I observed during the last two Christmas seasons a nativity scene on the lawn.

Jan Huml, Bohemia