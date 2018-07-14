The proposed Long Island tunnel to Connecticut would have been highly beneficial to the region — if Long Island had reasonable economic growth [“Tunnel proposal dropped,” News, June 29].

Misguided and costly New York State and municipal government regulation, particularly New York’s antiquated home rule stipulating village and town zoning, constrains economic growth. The substantial investment to construct a Long Island Sound tunnel would necessitate a commensurate economic return on such an investment. Long Island desperately needs to improve its infrastructure before it can hope to consider a new tunnel.

Clifford Sondock, Jericho

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Land Use Institute, a policy organization.

No matter what anybody says, we need another way off the Island as soon as possible. About three years ago, I was driving off Long Island in mid-July. I got caught in a bad thunderstorm and sat at Exit 39 on the Long Island Expressway for about two hours without moving an inch — on a summer Wednesday around 11 a.m. That scenario in mid-September would be worse.

Do you honestly think we could evacuate the Island in the event of a hurricane or a tsunami warning? The storms we get now are only going to get worse in the coming years.

Byrne Tozer, Huntington Station

Long Islanders deserve another option to get off the Island. To be held hostage by two communities that don’t want a bridge or construction view is absurd.

With a population of almost 8 million in Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens, the current bridge-tunnel system to get off the Island is not enough roadway for people coming and going on normal days. Factor in that people come and go for recreation, and the traffic leaves Long Islanders trapped.

To be bullied by just a couple of affluent communities instead of doing what is best for the masses is wrong. Politicians have to consider what is best for the entire Island.

Mary McGarrity, North Babylon