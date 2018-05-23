The CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” starring Kevin James, was a great boost for Long Island, naming local towns and businesses, and featuring comedians you could go see at local comedy houses [“What killed ‘Kevin,’ Flash!, May 17].

But, at least for me, the show had a basic flaw. The character Kevin Gable was a retired Nassau County police officer, yet he was bumbling, inept and undisciplined. The show relied on the character coming up with wild, untenable ideas, yet he was lovable and family oriented — in many ways, a modern Ralph Kramden.

But Gable wasn’t a bus driver, he was a retired policeman. While I am sure he didn’t mean to, in my mind James demeaned all our police in Nassau and Suffolk. I know that bothered me for the two seasons the show aired, and I can’t help thinking it bothered some others.

Rich Marman, East Meadow

Too many illegal boats in our slips, too

The Town of Hempstead is proposing a limit on the number of boats that homeowners can dock at backyard boat slips [“Boat limit mulled for docking by backyards,” News, May 15]. I have the same issue near my house in Blue Point.

Brookhaven Town code allows no more than two boats per residence, and they must be resident-owned. Yet three residential lots have probably 12 boats each on Corey Creek near my house. Residents are renting out their slips and this leads to traffic, noise and pollution on my street.

Town Supervisor Ed Romaine, Councilman Neil Foley and town attorney Annette Eaderesto have not replied to my many phone calls and official complaints. Why are these officials not enforcing town code?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jacqueline Knoepffler, Blue Point