The outstanding “Big tax firms won big breaks” [News, Dec. 31] is a perfect example of why the United States in general, and Long Island in particular, need a free and vibrant press willing to expend the resources to explore some of the hidden secrets of the political world.

Despite the cries of “fake news” directed at the media, in-depth analyses like this one cast light into otherwise dark corners that the public has a right to see into but often cannot.

These are admittedly tough financial and societal times for the printed press, and Newsday could easily have filled the pages devoted to this expose with newswire stories. But its willingness to commit the reportorial skills of a tenacious writer like Matt Clark to a story that needs to be told is commendable.

Long Island is a terrific place to live, and one of the reasons is that we have a dedicated local newspaper that is willing to do what it takes to bring real news to Long Islanders.

Bill Ciesla, Northport

Editor’s note: The writer taught journalism in the Jericho public schools.

Newsday should be applauded for exposing the gross mismanagement of the Nassau County assessment grievance system.

The current process has nothing to do with legitimate tax grievances of individual property owners and everything to do with helping homeowners who pay a fee to these tax firms. The concept of blanket refunds negotiated ignores the fundamental grievance principle that refunds should be given only to those properties where the assessment is truly incorrect.

The logical question remains: Why can’t the Nassau County Department of Assessment get the assessments right in the first place so that only real, legitimate grievances are the ones considered for refunds?

Dan Greenburg, Merrick