TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Yeshivas gave my kids a strong start

A student studies in the study hall of

A student studies in the study hall of a new Orthodox Jewish High School. Photo Credit: Nelson Ching

By Newsday Readers
Print

I’m disgusted by the assertion of a letter writer that too many yeshiva graduates cannot communicate in English and don’t know basic math or science [“Don’t exempt religious schools,” Letters, April 17].

My five children went to yeshivas on Long Island, and they’re all successful in their fields, including law, medicine, accounting, real estate and computers. They also happen to be kind, compassionate individuals rushing to help anyone in need. Is this writer’s desire to have everyone believe that learning religious beliefs means ignorance?

Some public schools don’t give kids a proper education, but does that mean all public schools do not educate kids the correct way?

Learning the Talmud strengthens the mind and helps people develop a greater understanding of all we encounter in life.

Bonnie Sigman, Woodmere

By Newsday Readers

Columns

President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin O’Reilly: Why is Trump still coddling Russia?
Filler: Stop hiding misconduct by police
Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay on Marshall: Tracing that 'Oyster Bay way'
A Syrian soldier sprays water on the wreckage Young: The consequences of policing the world
From left, Sen. Bill Nelson, Sen. Marco Rubio Dobie: The obscene cost of politics
Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in Texas in Young: A different approach to abortion debate