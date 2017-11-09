Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Santino abandoned by Hempstead GOP base

Laura Gillen’s stunning defeat of Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino involved small victories across Long Island’s most reliable Republican strongholds.

In almost every election district, Gillen won a larger share of the vote than Rita Kestenbaum, Santino’s 2015 Democratic challenger.

Democrats have a registration advantage of more than 45,000 voters in Hempstead, but Republicans have been much better at organizing in off-year elections. In 2015, that skill helped Santino win nearly 75 percent of the town’s election districts.

Although Gillen didn’t win every district outright this year, she was able to shift the margins — in some places by more than 30 percent.

Some of the biggest shifts were reflected in the most Republican parts of the town, places where Santino was dumped by his base.

Gillen won both of Point Lookout’s election districts, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 2 to 1. In those districts, Santino performed nearly 50 percent worse than in 2015.

In parts of Wantagh, where Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 3 to 1, Gillen was able to shift the margin by an average of nearly 20 percent.

Even in the town’s most heavily Republican election district — a part of Garden City where Democrats are outnumbered almost 5 to 1 — she was able to shift the vote by 10 percent.

Santino still won more votes in many districts, but Republican defections added up across the town.

Taken together with Gillen’s strong performance around Baldwin, which was mobilized by Democrat Laura Curran’s campaign for county executive, the vote was enough to unseat Santino and give Hempstead its first Democratic town supervisor in more than a century.

Sam Guzik

Below: A map showing how Hempstead’s election results shifted from 2015 to 2017. Areas shaded in blue voted more strongly Democratic in the 2017 town supervisor race than in 2015; areas shaded in red voted more strongly Republican.